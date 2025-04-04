Man suspected of strangling pregnant teen girlfriend to death release on bond for the second time

​

A man suspected of strangling his pregnant teenage girlfriend to death has been released on bond for a second time after new charges were filed against him in relation to the alleged murder.

Jesus Munroy, then 20, allegedly killed 16-year-old Mia Campos, who was seven months pregnant with his child, last August, according to local reports. Campos’ body was found in a wooded area near her home in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

He was initially charged with murder, and granted a $50,000 bond on the condition that he remained on house arrest and wore a GPS ankle monitor.

In February, he was charged with statutory rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, after prosecutors uncovered new evidence.

Friday morning, a judge ruled that Munroy could leave jail on a $150,000 bond, and that the rest of the bond conditions remain in place.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson released a statement after the ruling.

“As a result of Defendant being granted bond again, even with additional charges, the District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight to bring justice and accountability to the Defendant because of the heinous offense of killing a pregnant teenaged mother, and her child,” she said.

“We do not agree with the granting of bond in such cases as this, but we present the issues to the Court, and the Court, gives her ruling. We assure the family that the District Attorney’s Office will fight and achieve justice in this case.”