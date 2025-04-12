Man wanted for Washington state Tesla Supercharger arson may have ‘shrapnel injuries’ from explosion: FBI

​

The FBI recently released video footage of a masked man the agency says is responsible for lighting a Washington state Tesla Supercharger station on fire, noting he may have injuries consistent with being near an “explosion.”

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man allegedly started a fire at a Tesla Supercharger located in the South Sound Center in Lacey.

Lacey Police Department officials confirmed in a statement it received multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise in the area.

“The fire resulted in substantial damage to the station and surrounding area,” according to a statement from FBI Seattle.

The man “may have” injuries consistent with being in proximity to an explosion or intense heat, such as a concussion, burns, or shrapnel injuries, according to the FBI.

However, officials did not specifically state the fire was caused by an explosion.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 White male, who was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, gray pants and a face covering at the time of the incident.

FBI Seattle said the man walks with a “unique” gait, including a slight limp with his right leg kicking out and, at times, his right hand held behind his back.

He was seen in security footage carrying a white bag which may have been plastic, according to the FBI.

The incident comes after the FBI issued a notice stating Tesla vehicles, chargers and dealerships have been targeted in at least nine states since January.

The incidents, which involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, came after nationwide backlash to Tesla CEO Elon Musk being appointed by President Donald Trump as policy advisor for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Authorities are asking anyone near the Target and Kohl’s stores in the South Sound Center, as well as the Chehalis Western and Woodland Creek trails, to review any doorbell and security camera footage that may show the man getting into a car on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Tesla and Target did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The Lacey Police Department declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment.