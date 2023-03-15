Manhunt underway for persons of interest in Florida surf shop shooting

​

Police in Florida are searching for three persons of interest after one person was shot in a surf shop Tuesday evening.

First responders arrived around 8 p.m. at a Surf Style store in Clearwater Beach. One victim was found on the second floor of the surf shop with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials told FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Clearwater police released images from security cameras inside the stores of the three persons they are searching for.

“I want to reiterate, I do not believe there is a threat to the public right now,” Michael Walek, the deputy chief for the Clearwater Police Department,said. “This was an isolated incident that occurred between two people that appear to have gotten into a fight.”

Investigators believe the fight inside the store escalated, which led to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and police are speaking with those who were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identities or the location of the persons of interest is asked to call investigators at 727-562-4242.