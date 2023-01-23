Maryland hospital garage partially collapses after SUV crashes into wall, photos show

​

An Eastern Shore of Maryland hospital parking garage partially collapsed on Sunday morning after a vehicle rammed into a wall of the structure at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional officials said in a Facebook post that at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle in the employee parking garage crashed into a wall at a high rate of speed, causing a section of the structure to “fail.”

The hospital is in the downtown section of Salisbury, Maryland and serves a sizable portion of the Delmarva peninsula.

Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 responded to the incident and said on Facebook that at about 4 a.m., units were called for a building collapse. Crews were advised that they would find a part of the second-floor parking garage level collapsed.

“It appeared the driver of the SUV pictured struck the retaining wall at an unknown amount of speed, which then led to an unknown chain of events ultimately causing a structure fail,” the post read.

It continued to say the driver of the vehicle was taken to the emergency room, which was just a stone’s throw away, for evaluation, and that no other injuries were reported.

After the incident occurred, cones were set up to block vehicles from entering the parking garage, and as of 8:30 a.m., remained in place.

According to a post from TidalHealth at 9:30 a.m., structure engineers on the scene assessed the damage and determined the garage was safe outside of the area where the vehicle crashed into the wall and that the damage was confined to that area.

Still, the garage was expected to be closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic, for the immediate future, the post read.

By 1:15 p.m., all vehicles had been removed from the garage.

Hospital officials did not immediately respond to questions regarding the incident on Sunday.