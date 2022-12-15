Maryland jury convicts man of killing mother of Naval Academy midshipman

​

A Maryland jury convicted a man of murder on Tuesday in the shooting death of the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman last year.

Jurors found Angelo Harrod guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.

Harrod was also convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting that led to a stray bullet hitting Cummings outside an Annapolis hotel. Harrod will face up to life in prison without parole and up to four additional life sentences at sentencing in February, Leitess said.

Cummings, the mother of Navy football player Trey Cummings, was in town to celebrate her son’s induction into the U.S.Naval Academy.