Maryland man arrested in Florida, charged with human trafficking

​

A Maryland-based rapper was taken into custody in Florida following allegations of human trafficking, according to authorities.

Monriko Clements, also known as King Swuice, allegedly met a 23-year-old woman on a dating website and took her to Florida to sell her body for sex, investigators said. He would then keep the money she made from the commercial sex.

Clements had begun advertising the woman, his one-time girlfriend, shortly after meeting her online, and started setting up arrangements. She had recently lost her job and Clements promised her fast money through prostitution.

ARKANSAS TEACHER’S ASSISTANT PLEADS GUILTY TO PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

But after selling her services, Clements kept the $20,000 she earned.

According to police, the victim was able to free herself from Clements by jumping out of a moving vehicle.

“She jumped out of a moving car, risking injury and death because she could not think of a better way of avoiding the beatings,” State Attorney in Miami-Dade County Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a press conference on Thursday.

CRIMINOLOGIST GRAD STUDENT HIT WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To the pimps, the victims are not human beings. They’re simply a commodity,” Fernandez Rundle said.

Clements is charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution. He was extradited to Florida after fleeing back to Maryland.