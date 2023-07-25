Maryland man faces hate crime charges in Annapolis shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others

​

An Annapolis, Maryland, man accused in a shooting that killed three and injured three others in June was indicted on Friday on 42 counts including murder and hate crime charges.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 55-year-old Nicholas Mireles and 25-year-old Christian Marlon Segovia after an argument broke out between Smith’s mother and Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz over parking on June 11, 2023.

FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. reported on Monday that Smith was indicted by an Ann Arundel County Grand Jury on Friday on 42 counts.

According to court documents, Smith is accused of confronting victims outside his Annapolis home after they approached his mother, Shirley Smith, to speak about a parking issue she called to complain about when a vehicle was blocking their driveway.

Smith got involved when an argument erupted between his mother and Mireles Ruiz just before 8 p.m.

The encounter turned physical, and Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mireles Ruiz and Segovia.

Smith is then accused of shooting a rifle at those who rushed to the aid of Mireles Ruiz and Segovia, and in doing so, Smith shot and killed Nicolas Mireles, Mario’s father, and wounded three others.

The suspect surrendered to police without incident after the incident, and allegedly claimed he opened fire because a gunshot was fired at his house.

Witnesses, on the other hand, told investigators they did not see any of the victims with guns.

Investigators reportedly recovered a semi-automatic handgun and long gun from the crime scene.

FOX 5 reported that Smith’s attorneys said he is a former member of the military and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The returned indictment includes three counts each of first-degree murder and race/religious crime resulting in death.

It also includes six counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault for the crimes allegedly committed against six victims who survived.

Smith’s indictment included nine counts of using a firearm in a violent crime, as well.

If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to life in prison.

