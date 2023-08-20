Maryland man sentenced to life for sexually abusing his minor stepdaughter

​

A Maryland man was sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison for sexually abusing his stepdaughter, who was a young child when the abuse began.

Quinton Perry, 63, received his sentence from the judge Friday morning, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The judge told Mr. Perry that he had not only taken away the victim’s childhood but affected her for the rest of her life,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement to Fox 5 DC.

According to court documents, Perry began making sexual contact with his stepdaughter in 2011 when she was 8 years old and continued through 2015, according to Fox 5 DC. The victim reported the abuse in 2018 when she was 14 years old. She was 18 when she testified during the trial.

“He was like a stick of dynamite,” Assistant State’s Attorney Ellen Opdyke said during the sentencing hearing on Friday. “He came in and exploded this family. He physically abused the mother and committed the ultimate betrayal that an adult can against this child.”

Braveboy said the abuse “affected the lives of everyone in the family.” The girl’s brothers were also abused by Perry and her family is now seeking counseling.

The girl was abused for nearly five years when she came forward and accused Perry of sexual misconduct, which led to his arrest and August 2022 conviction. She told the Child Advocacy Center in 2019 that Perry touched her private parts and forced her to perform sex acts on him.

“Often victims don’t feel that they will be believed so it can be challenging for them to make the decision to come forward and report the abuse,” Opdyke said. “This victim came forward and bravely faced her abuser during the trial and today during the sentencing, telling the court the trauma that she suffered and how it continues to impact her life. I commend her for that. Fortunately, there is no statute of limitations for the sexual abuse of a minor. This means it’s never too late to get justice.”

“He will never be able to harm another person in this country,” Opdyke added.