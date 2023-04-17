Maryland police find body amid search for 10-year-old autistic girl

​

A Maryland sheriff’s office reported on Sunday that investigators found a body in the search for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Maddelynn Wallace, an autistic and non-verbal child, was last seen near her house in Waldorf at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the area is heavily wooded.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday afternoon that a body, which has yet to be identified, was found in a deep quarry.

“Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are heartbroken to share the update that a body was recovered from a deep quarry a short time ago in the area that Maddelynn went missing,” the statement read.

BODIES OF MISSING LOTUS DRUMMER, SON RECOVERED FROM ARKANSAS LAKE AFTER DISAPPEARING WHILE KAYAKING

“The Medical Examiners Office will confirm the identity and we will provide an update once available,” the sheriff’s office explained, adding that they send their “deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers” to Maddelynn’s family.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with several search teams and law enforcement agencies to locate the body.

7-FOOT ALLIGATOR FOUND IN CALIFORNIA RIVER DIES AFTER RESCUE

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this stage.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.