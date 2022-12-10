Maryland police say man wanted after allegedly throwing urine on bus driver

​

A man in Maryland is wanted after he allegedly threw urine on a bus driver, police say.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 at about 10 p.m. when the man repeatedly asked the bus driver to start and stop, police say.

Metro Transit Police say that the man harassed others and was asked not to put his head around the bus operator shield.

The incident happened on the F4 bus line at Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham, Maryland.

Police say that the man is wanted for second-degree assault.

Crime Solvers is offering an award of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Individuals are encouraged to contact 202-962-2121 if they have information.