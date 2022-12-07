Maryland police search for suspect in fatal Salisbury stabbing

​

Maryland State Police are on the hunt for a man in connection to the fatal stabbing of another man on Sunday in Salisbury.

Riley Lee Collick, 44, of Fruitland, Maryland has a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree murder connected to the death of Alejandro Roland Exantus, 32, of Laurel, Delaware.

Police said just before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Salisbury Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing on West Market Street.

MARYLAND TEENAGER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER DRUG DEAL DISPUTE, POLICE SAY

An early investigation into the incident, police said, found Collick and Exantus got into a verbal argument before it turned physical.

Investigators said they believe Collick stabbed Exantus before fleeing the scene.

JURY FINDS FBI AGENT NOT GUILTY OF 2020 METRO SHOOTING IN MARYLAND

Salisbury EMS crews arrived on the scene and tended to Exantus’s injuries before transporting him to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital where he died.

As of Tuesday, there were no further updates on the case and Collick remained at large, according to State Police.

MARYLAND TRIO CHARGED FOR DRUG OPERATION INVOLVING 14-YEAR-OLD

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are conducting the investigation with the help of the Salisbury Police and Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State Police encourage anyone with information on the case to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.