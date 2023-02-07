Maryland transit bus crashes into tractor trailer, 1 taken to hospital

​

Crews spent much of Monday night cleaning up the mess left behind after a Montgomery County Transit Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted photos from the scene, which at one point had all lanes blocked on the interstate just before the ramp for I-370.

The delivery truck was carrying multicolored paper products, which spilled into the roadway along with fuel during the crash.

No information has been released about what caused the crash.

The Ride On bus was not carrying passengers at the time of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Its driver was taken to a hospital due to a separate medical issue.

No other injuries were reported, police told FOX 5 DC.