Maryland woman killed by stolen forklift, suspect at large: police

A Maryland woman was killed by a stolen forklift and a manhunt was underway for the suspect, police said Sunday.

Charles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf – about 30 miles south of D.C. – around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates.

The suspect was already gone by the time deputies arrived.

Deputies canvassed the area and eventually located the forklift – with a deceased woman underneath. The suspect was nowhere to be seen.

Investigators later determined that the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of a business, hit her with the forklift and took off in her car – a dark-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and a missing side mirror.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

It remains unclear what relation, if any, she had to the suspect.