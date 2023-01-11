FOX National News 

Masked men armed with rifle, handgun rob Brink’s armored truck in Maryland: police

Police in Maryland are searching Tuesday for two masked gunmen accused of robbing a Brink’s armored truck outside a bank in Hyattsville.

The robbery happened Monday afternoon at a Truist Bank location in the 3400 block of East-West Highway, according to the Hyattsville Police Department.

“At 4:10 p.m., the Brink’s employee was taking cash out of [an] ATM when they were approached by two armed men,” police said in a statement. “The men took cash from the ATM and the Brink’s employee’s gun.”

Investigators say the suspects were Black males armed with a rifle and handgun and were wearing black ski masks and cargo pants.

They were last observed fleeing the area in a black BMW SUV with tinted windows.

The amount of cash that was stolen was not immediately disclosed.

Police urged the public to stay away from the area while investigators search for evidence.

“Normally around here it’s really a safe place, but hearing that is really upsetting,” Gianie Small told WTTG Fox 5 DC.

“To say that you are going to use a gun to rob somebody else when they have a gun –you know, that’s just crazy,” Camar Gregorio of Prince George’s County added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hyattsville Police Department for further comment.

  