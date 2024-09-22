Mass shooting in Alabama leaves 4 dead, at least 18 others wounded, no arrests made: police

​

Four people were killed and at least 18 others were wounded during a mass shooting in a popular nightlife district in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night.

Two men and a woman were killed at the scene in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area near the University of Alabama at Birmingham, while a fourth victim died at the university’s hospital, the Birmingham Police Department told Fox News Digital via email on Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

“Detectives believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire,” police said in the emailed statement.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported eight victims to the hospital. Police said the injuries among the wounded ranged from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.

Police said it is unclear who the suspected gunmen were targeting in the shooting. No suspects have been taken into custody.

“Rest assured, we are going to do everything we possibly can to uncover, identify and hunt down whoever was responsible for preying on our people,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald told AL.com.

Streets have been blocked off in the area as police continue to investigate in the Five Points South area, which contains entertainment venues, restaurants and bars and is often crowded on Saturday nights.

Fitzgerald said police have reached out to the FBI and ATF for assistance.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact police, adding that a reward was possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.