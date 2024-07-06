FOX National News 

Mass shooting in Kentucky kills 4 as more victims fight for their lives: police

At least four people and one suspect are dead after a shooting in Kentucky early Saturday, Fox 19 reports, citing the Florence Police Department.

The shooting took place at around 3 a.m. at a home on Ridgecrest Drive, located in the city of Florence, in northern Kentucky.

Police were called to the scene after receiving calls about an active shooter. 

They found at least four people dead at the scene and others injured. 

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, sparking a police chase, but crashed into a ditch on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike. 

He was found by police with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victims and the suspect have not been named.

Florence Police Department tells Fox 19 that there is currently no threat to the public.

Ridgecrest Drive is about 15 miles southwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.

  