Mass shooting in Kentucky kills 4, injures others: police

​

Four people and one suspect are dead after a shooting in Kentucky early Saturday, the Florence Police Department says.

The shooting took place at around 2:50 a.m. at a home on Ridgecrest Drive, located in the city of Florence, in northern Kentucky, Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery said at a press briefing Saturday.

A 21st birthday party was taking place at a residence there which suddenly turned deadly, Mallery said.

Police were called to the scene after receiving calls about an active shooter and when they arrived they still heard shots being fired, he said.

4 SHOT IN ‘BROAD DAYLIGHT’ NEAR DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE

They found at least four people dead at the scene and others injured.

The suspect, identified by Mallery as 20-year-old Chase Garvey, fled the scene southbound in a vehicle, sparking a police chase, but it crashed into a ditch on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike after Garvey shot himself.

He was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The four deceased victims were all adults and named as Delaney Eary, 19, Hayden Rybicki, 20, Melissa Parrett, 44, and Shane Miller, 20.

The party was being held at Parrett’s home for her 21-year-old child, according to the chief.

Garvey was not invited to the party, but did know those celebrating, a visibly shaken Chief Mallery explained.

“We’ve never dealt with this before and now it’s going on through the nation, but this is the first time we’ve had a mass shooting in Florence, so yeah, it’s very emotional.”

“We train on this, hoping it would never happen, but unfortunately, we’ve been touched like so many departments and cities,” Mallery said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

KENTUCKY NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 7 HOSPITALIZED

The other three victims were transported to a local hospital and currently listed as critical but stable, Mallery said. He said they are expected to make a full recovery.

Florence Police Department tells Fox 19 that there is currently no threat to the public.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ridgecrest Drive is about 15 miles southwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.