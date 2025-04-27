Mass shooting in Myrtle Beach tourist hotspot leaves 1 dead, 11 wounded

​

One person is dead and 11 others wounded after a gunman opened fire in the middle of a popular tourist spot in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department shared that the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, in the heart of the city’s famed entertainment district, when officers noticed a “disturbance involving multiple individuals.”

During the altercation, officers reported that a person opened fire.

“At that time, based on the immediate threat, one of our officers responded by discharging their firearm,” officials shared in an update on their department’s Facebook page.

HOW FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY PLANS TO END SCHOOL YEAR FOLLOWING DEADLY SHOOTING

Police said 11 individuals were injured and are receiving medical treatment. The individual shot during the officer’s response has died from his injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed the identity of the person shot to News13 as 18-year-old Jerrius Davis of Bennettsville.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, officials said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 that the swift action taken by the officer prevented further tragedy.

“Our officer saw what happened, and when he saw that an altercation was taking place and a gun was being shot, the officer responded very quickly and, in my opinion, saved lives,” Bethune told the outlet. “Last night could have been so much worse.”

TWO TEENS KILLED IN MASS SHOOTING AT WASHINGTON STATE HOUSE PARTY, SEVERAL OTHERS WOUNDED: POLICE

Bethune added that she was on Ocean Boulevard about an hour before the shooting happened and wouldn’t have been if she felt unsafe.

“This was an isolated incident. We had a huge crowd on the boulevard late last night, and we can’t always control what people are going to do, but we also can’t just shut ourselves in and do nothing,” Bethune said. “This is a great place to visit. It’s not an unsafe place at all. And I’m not making light of what happened in any way.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also shared her thoughts and said that she was “devastated” to hear about the “tragic shooting.”

“Devastated by the tragic shooting in Myrtle Beach. Our hearts are torn apart for the victims and their families,” Mace wrote in a post on X.

3 DEAD, 15 INJURED IN NEW MEXICO SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

“South Carolina stands strong, and we will not tolerate violence of any sort in our communities. God bless the first responders on the scene,” she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police department said, “Our hearts and continued prayers are with all those affected, as well as their loved ones during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information or video related to this incident is encouraged to contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mayor Bethune’s office and SLED for comment.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]