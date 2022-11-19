Massachusets men face trial on murder charges in Michigan linked to deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

​

Two Massachusetts men reportedly face trial in Michigan in connection to the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that likely killed more than 100 people in 20 states across the country and sickened hundreds of others.

Barry Cadden, 56, who owned the now-defunct New England Compounding Center In Framingham, Massachusetts, and Glenn Chin, 54, who was a supervisory pharmacist, are already serving time at a federal prison for fraud and racketeering, according to FOX 2 in Detroit.

Cadden and Chin were re-sentenced more harshly by a federal judge in Massachusetts last year after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out their original sentences, saying that sentence enhancements in the charges should be considered.

They are currently serving 14.5 years and 10.5 years, respectively.

Several deaths of patients at the Michigan Pain Specialists Clinic in Livingston County, Michigan, who were given epidural injections a decade ago, were linked to the compounding center, FOX 2 reported.

Both men were charged with second-degree murder in Michigan in 2019, accused of not using proper sterility procedures and falsifying cleaning records.

“Eleven Michiganders tragically died as a result of a lack of concern for patient safety,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My department looks forward in taking the next steps to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

A Michigan judge denied both of the accused men’s requests that they be given a list of the allegations against them and that seized computer evidence be suppressed.

They are expected to appear at a status conference in April.