Massachusetts man allegedly killed roommate, 80, after being ‘too close’ to Thanksgiving food

A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his roommate on Thanksgiving for standing “too close” to the food he was preparing because the roommate “often sneezes,” although he claims the killing was an accident.

Richard Lombardi, 65, was charged with assault and battery on a person 60 and over, causing serious injury and involuntary manslaughter, according to Boston 25 News. He pleaded not guilty in Plymouth District Court.

Lombardi is accused of attacking his 80-year-old roommate Frank Griswold at their home in Marshfield on Wednesday after he became upset that his roommate was too close to the food he was preparing for Thanksgiving.

Griswold, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital on Wednesday night after Lombardi allegedly threw him to the ground, hitting his head and breaking his neck and nose.

According to court records, Lombardi told police he was cooking a meal when he began arguing with Griswold and told him he did not want him in the kitchen touching the food.

Lombardi said Griswold “often sneezes” and he did not want him to “sneeze or contaminate the food,” which was near the sink. Lombardi said he left the kitchen and later returned to Griswold standing near the food doing dishes.

He said he grabbed Griswold from behind and threw him aside, adding that his “feet got tangled up, and he fell and hit his head on the floor,” according to Boston 25.

Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Presley said Lombardi did see Griswold near the food and that “he went over and grabbed Mr. Griswold from behind, grabbed his back and threw Mr. Griswold to the right and tossed him to the side.”

Lombardi said he called 911 when he noticed Griswold was unconscious and bleeding from his head. Griswold also suffered cuts on his face.

“He was seen laying[sic] face-up on the floor in the kitchen in a pool of blood,” Presley said.

Lombardi’s attorney, Marshall Johnson, said the incident “sounds like an accident based on what the evidence was that was revealed in court.”

Johnson said Lombardi and Griswold were friends for about 30 years and roommates for more than 20 and that his client was devastated to find out Griswold had died.

Lombardi is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4.