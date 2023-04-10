Massachusetts man found dead on side of Cohasset road: police

​

A Cohasset, Massachusetts, resident was found dead on the side of the road early Saturday morning, police say.

The 40-year-old man was initially found by a dog walker at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. The witness was unsure if the man was deceased.

After receiving a 911 call, Cohasset police arrived and found that the man was dead.

Cohasset Police Department believes there is no foul play suspected at this stage of their investigation.

MASSACHUSETTS EX-COP ACCUSED OF FILING FAKE RENTAL APPLICATIONS, STIFFING LANDLORDS

“There is no initial indication of foul play, and residents are not in danger,” Cohasset Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and an autopsy will be performed,” the statement added.

State troopers assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the man’s death, along with Cohasset detectives. His name has not been released.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN WHO LED GROUP THAT USED STOLEN IDS TO BUY VEHICLES PLEADS GUILTY TO IDENTITY FRAUD

Cohasset is a small seaside town with less than 9,000 residents. Ana Walshe, a woman who has been missing since January 1, lived in Cohasset.

Walshe’s husband Brian was recently indicted by a Massachusetts grand jury for her alleged murder, though no body has been recovered yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohasset Police Department told Fox News Digital that no additional information is available at this time.