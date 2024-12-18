Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her 3 children seeks insanity defense

​

The Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse who allegedly strangled and killed her three young children last year before attempting to take her own life, is seeking to pursue a defense of insanity, according to court documents.

Lindsay Clancy was indicted on three counts of murder and strangulation charges in September 2023, after prosecutors say she used exercise bands to strangle her 5-year-old daughter Cora, her 3-year-old son Dawson and her 8-month-old baby Callan, before attempting suicide at her Duxbury home.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin J. Reddington, filed a notice with the Plymouth Superior Court Dec. 13, which said “statements of the defendant as to her mental condition will be relied upon by defendant’s expert witnesses, and the defendant does intend to present to the court a defense of lack of criminal responsibility.”

Court documents provide a glimpse into the events leading up to the 32-year-old’s decision to allegedly murder her children.

The Plymouth District Court unsealed 299 pages of records that reveal 11 search warrants issued in January 2023 and kept confidential.

The warrants were used to collect exercise bands, medications, computers, notebooks, phones, a belt, a bathrobe, pajamas and a silver knife.

The documents said the mother of three told her husband of six years, Patrick Clancy, that she was feeling “anxious” about returning to work at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was a labor and delivery nurse.

Patrick told police Lindsay went to psychiatrists, who prescribed her multiple medications, including Zoloft, Valium, Trazodone, Ativan, Klonopin, Prozac and Seroquel.

According to records previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Patrick confided in a family friend about his wife’s mental health struggles and expressed concerns she was suffering withdrawal from an anxiety prescription a month earlier.

The documents also shared Clancy’s actions prior to her allegedly killing her three children.

On the morning of Jan. 24, Clancy took her daughter to a pediatrician, called a local CVS store about a stool-softener prescription and ordered dinner at the ThreeV restaurant in Plymouth.

She also used Apple Maps on her cellphone “to determine the time it would take someone to travel from her home in Duxbury to ThreeV in Plymouth,” according to court documents.

Clancy also allegedly texted her husband to see if he could go and pick up the takeout at the restaurant and medication at CVS.

When Patrick arrived home, there was “silence,” court documents said.

Eventually, he found blood on the floor and noticed an open window.

According to court documents, he ran outside to the backyard and found Lindsay on the ground, conscious and with cuts to her wrists and neck and immediately called 911.

Boston 25 News reported that Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Sprague also filed a request with the Plymouth Superior Court last week, seeking a September trial date.

“While DNA testing results and reports from experts are outstanding, it is reasonably believed that this discovery will be complete[d] well in advance of September of 2025,” she wrote in the filing obtained by the station.

