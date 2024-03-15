Massachusetts police arrest man living in hotel housing migrants after allegedly raping teenage girl

​

A man living in a Massachusetts hotel housing migrants is being held without bail after he allegedly raped a child at the facility Wednesday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Cory B. Alvarez went before a Hingham District Court judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a single count of aggravated rape of a child.

The attorney’s office requested the judge hold a dangerousness hearing for Alvarez, which was scheduled for March 22.

Prosecutors can request a dangerousness order if they believe a person is a danger to the community. Under Massachusetts law, the defendant can be held without bail for up to 120 days if they lose the hearing, though they have the right to appeal the decision.

The judge also prohibited Alvarez from contacting the victim and ordered the defendant to surrender his passport.

The DA’s office said Rockland police responded to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. in Rockland just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, for reports of a sexual assault.

The hotel participates in a state and federal program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at the hotel.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the 15-year-old female victim, who was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Investigators were able to develop a probable cause, which led to Alvarez’s arrest.