Massachusetts police identify man accused of breaking into station with chainsaw, dangling children out window

A Massachusetts man accused of breaking into a police station with a chainsaw then dangling his two small children out of a second-story window was identified by authorities as Brien Buckley on Monday.

Buckley, 35, allegedly drove on to the lawn at police headquarters in Cohasset, a town about 20 miles southeast of Boston, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said that Buckley entered the station with a chainsaw and started trying to cut through a security door, terrifying a civilian desk attendant who called for officers to come help.

Buckley then allegedly fled to his nearby home and barricaded himself inside with his two small children, who are both younger than 5 years old.

An hours-long standoff ensued, with Buckley yelling at officers and allegedly dangling the two kids from a second-story window. Due to the danger to the children, a SWAT team entered the home around 8:00 p.m. and took Buckley into custody using a taser.

The children were found unharmed and given to their mother and grandfather at the scene.

Buckley was taken to an area hospital for an initial evaluation on Sunday evening before being taken to jail. He is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, child endangerment, damage to property, resisting arrest, and other crimes.

After appearing in court on Monday, Buckley was ordered to undergo a more extensive evaluation at Bridgewater Hospital, WCVB reports. He was ordered held without bail, according to police.