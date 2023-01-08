Massachusetts state troopers, police stop ground search for missing Cohasset woman

​

Authorities have stopped their ground search for missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, following her mysterious disappearance on New Year’s Day, officials said.

The 39-year-old mother and real estate executive was reported missing after she had an early flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 1, and left her home but never boarded her plane, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

“The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance has concluded,” the two offices said in a joint statement Saturday.

“Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day,” the statement added.

MISSING COHASSET WOMAN: TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE’S MOVEMENTS BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

They continued: “State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results. The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it.”

State police are continuing various investigative actions to find the missing woman and Cohasset detectives headed to D.C. Saturday to follow up on potential leads in coordination with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

“Regarding yesterday’s fire at Ms. Walshe’s former house on Jerusalem Road, the State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and local investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was accidental,” the joint statement also said.

It concluded: “There is nothing further that we are reporting publicly at this time.”

MISSING MOM ANA WALSHE’S FORMER MASSACHUSETTS HOME BURNS

Quigley said investigators believe Walshe left her home “early morning” on New Year’s Day, likely between 4 and 5 a.m. Her family was sleeping at the time, he said.

Walshe works for the real estate company Tishman Speyer in Washington, D.C., and her plan was to take a rideshare to the airport but she did not board her flight, according to the police chief.

MASSACHUSETTS MOTHER ANA WALSHE GOES MISSING, LAST SEEN NEW YEAR’S DAY

The flight to D.C. was originally booked for Jan. 3, but police said she left early for “some type of emergency” at work.

By Jan. 4, Walshe’s husband and her employer reported her missing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have released a description of Ana Walshe saying she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 115 pounds.

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.