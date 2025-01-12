Massive 1,400-pound great white shark pings off Florida beach 4 times in 1 day

​

Shark trackers recently reported that a 1,400-pound, 13-foot great white shark pinged off a Florida beach four times in one day.

The enormous adult shark, nicknamed “Breton,” surfaced off Daytona Beach four times on Thursday, according to data from OSEARCH, a global nonprofit that collects data for research purposes.

After first “pinging” at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, Breton pinged on Thursday at 12:37 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:49 p.m., according to data.

A “ping” is recorded when a tagged shark spends a brief period of time at the surface, according to OSEARCH. The tag is attached to the shark’s dorsal fin.

SHARKS: 12 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT THE MARINE FISH

Breton continued traveling west on Friday and Saturday, with his most recent ping being in the Blake Plaeau, according to OCEARH.

According to the tracker, Breton has traveled nearly 139 miles in the last 72 hours.

He left the coast of Newfoundland in early November, making his way to Florida.

He was the first shark tagged during OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2020 and is named after Cape Breton, where researchers found him, according to his biography. Over the last four and a half years, he has traveled more than 41,000 miles.

Breton is the fifth shark OSEARCH has tagged at Scatarie Island in two years of working in the area, showing the white sharks may have predictable access, according to OSEARCH.

SWIMMING IN A SHARK’S HOME: TIPS FROM AN EXPERT FOR AVOIDING AND SURVIVING AN ATTACK

Researchers told affiliate Fox 35 Orlando that North Atlantic great white sharks often leave their summer feeding grounds to enjoy warmer waters and more abundant food sources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

OSEARCH did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox 35 Orlando’s Annabelle Sikes contributed to this article.