Massive earthquake hits Turkey, expert warns of ‘second’ pandemic price surge and more top headlines

MASS DEVASTATION – More than 1,300 dead as terrifying 7.8-magnitude earthquake levels buildings in Turkey, Syria. Continue reading …

‘FORCES IN THE WORKS’ – US economy could see ‘second chapter’ in pandemic price surge. Continue reading …

‘YOU HAVE FAILED’ – Expert details how Biden has been battered by crises since his last State of the Union. Continue reading …

‘YOU’VE GOT TWO ISSUES’ – Criminal defense atty shreds Murdaugh’s alibi after witness’ ‘atomic bomb.’ Continue reading …

GRAMMY WINNERS – Harry Styles wins big, Beyonc? breaks record. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

COLLECTING SENSITIVE INFORMATION – Spy balloon likely sent extensive intelligence to China, experts say. Continue reading …

TRADING BARBS – Christie slams Trump as ‘only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware’ after Trump calls him ‘sloppy.’ Continue reading …

DHS SECRETARY BLASTED – Our country ‘cannot go another two years’ with Secretary Mayorkas in charge of the border: Rep. Biggs. Continue reading …

IN THE MONEY – Hunter Biden’s former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MOURNING NEWS – CNN’s morning show struggles have the new boss’ attention, insiders say. Continue reading …

‘THE PRESIDENT FAILED’ – Cotton says spy balloon morphed into trial balloon testing Biden’s strength. Continue reading …

‘I FEEL ENRAGED’ – Former Levi’s exec blasts NY Times over apparent flip on school closures. Continue reading …

NOT RESONATING – NBC’s Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden’s accomplishments aren’t being celebrated by the public. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN – We have the ‘most dangerous’ FBI and DOJ in the history of both agencies. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘ASTONISHING WEAKNESS’ – China spy balloon fiasco exposed Biden admin and Xi will drive a truck through it. Continue reading …

‘WILDLY FRUSTRATING’ – Dem-run tourist town sees 200% surge in break-ins amid violent crime spike. Continue reading …

GOOD BOY: Dog in Ireland helps his owner by retrieving darts from dartboard. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: China spy balloon followed a ‘specific path’ over critical US military locations: Kirk Lippold. See video …

WATCH: Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein defends administration’s economy: These numbers are ‘not recessionary.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“What do we do as a country if they [President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray] stonewall the House of Representatives, a majority of whom are Republicans?” he asked. “What do we do as a country if the National Archives, also part of the executive branch, is also stonewalling these Republicans? In other words, what do we do if the separation of powers is being violated by the executive branch?”

– MARK LEVIN

