Memphis city councilman calls for termination of officer who tased Tyre Nichols: ‘Must be fired’

A Memphis city councilman is calling for the firing of a police officer who is seen on bodycam video tasing Tyre Nichols and stating that he hopes other officers “stomp his a–.”

In one of four videos released by Memphis officials on Friday, an unidentified officer can be seen telling Nichols to “get on the ground” before tasing him.

“You guys are really doing a lot right now,” Nichols can be heard saying.

After Nichols is seen running away, the same officer can be heard in the bodycam video saying, “I hope they stomp his a–.”

Memphis Councilman JB Smiley Jr. called on Memphis police to fire the unidentified officer on Saturday afternoon in a statement.

“The officer who tased Tyre Nichols and who compelled the other officers to stomp him must be fired. We must put an end to the culture that allows excessive force and assumes it is commonplace,” Smiley Jr. said.

In a separate tweet, Smiley Jr. said that the unidentified officer should be charged along with the five other officers.

Nichols died days after a traffic stop that turned violent on Jan. 7. Memphis police say that Nichols was stopped for alleged “reckless driving. During the traffic stop, a “confrontation occurred,” police said, which led to Nichols running away from officers.

When officers caught up with Nichols, police say another confrontation occurred, which led to Nichols complaining about shortness of breath.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended,” MPD said. “Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.”

Nichols was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Memphis in critical condition and later died on Jan. 10.

“Watch out, I’ma baton the f— out you,” one officer says in the body camera video.

In another video, officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with a baton several times.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

After Memphis officials released the body camera videos, the Shelby County sheriff’s office placed two of its deputies on administrative leave.