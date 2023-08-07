Memphis home invasion bandit captured 17 years after victim chopped off his finger at crime scene

​

He left more than just his prints at the scene, police say.

A Memphis home invasion suspect who lost his finger when a victim fought back and sliced it off with a sword in 2006 has been captured after eluding justice for nearly 17 years, according to court documents.

Police arrested Terence Stewart, 45, on July 27 at the scene of an accident after discovering multiple active warrants, a Memphis Police Department spokeswoman told Fox News Digital.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 4, 2006, Stewart and another man barged into a home guns blazing, firing shots and demanding money from the eight people asleep inside, according to the original criminal complaint.

TAXPAYERS ON HOOK AS NFL PLAYER’S DAD GETS FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER IN EAGLE POACHING CASE

The suspected home invaders allegedly pistol-whipped one victim, identified as Guillermo Tobar, knocking him out before dragging him into another room, police alleged at the time.

They took cash and wallets from four other victims.

But Tobar woke up.

CALIFORNIA’S SERIAL ‘SNAKE BURGLAR’ SET FREE UNDER WOKE LAWS, PROSECUTOR SAYS

Then he “armed himself with a long saber-type sword” and charged the attackers, according to court documents.

“He fought back against one of the robbers, cutting the end of one of that suspect’s fingers off in the process,” Memphis Police Lt. M.R. Williams wrote in an affidavit.

The suspects fled, and responding officers recovered the finger at the scene — reminiscent of the 1999 movie, “The Boondock Saints.”

After running its fingerprint, they identified it as Stewart’s severed finger.

Police obtained an arrest warrant, but he remained on the run until his capture on July 27.

Stewart was freed on $200,000 bond and is due back in court on Aug. 15, court records show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces four counts of aggravated robbery and three of attempted robbery — all felonies.

His prior record includes another aggravated robbery conviction in the 1990s and crack cocaine possession shortly before the 2006 robbery.

The second suspect’s name was not included in court documents.