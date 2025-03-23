Memphis police arrest man after allegedly threatening to ‘butcher’ churchgoers with a machete: police

​

A man was arrested after police say he allegedly threatened to “butcher” church attendees at a Memphis Catholic Church.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Zachary Liberto, 30, was arrested following a verbal altercation with the priest about defacing the baptismal pool inside the church.

On Friday, officers responded to St. Louis Catholic Church on reports of a complaint from the priest and church’s music director about threats made by Liberto.

Officials said Liberto sent an email threatening to cause mass causalities among churchgoers.

The email was sent from an email address, and it stated, “I need a video of the complainant getting slapped by you in 24 hours before I butcher people in that church with a machete,” police described in the report shared with Fox News Digital.

One of the victims told officers that he and Liberto had communicated back and forth in the past from the email address that the threats came from.

The victims also told police that they do not know what caused Liberto to send the email, but said that they both believe he suffers from an unknown mental illness.

Officials said that both men said that Liberto is also known to have a machete he refers to as “chete” and that he claims to also have a firearm as well, but noted it has never been seen. The victims added that Liberto also stays in a homeless encampment.

Court records, obtained by FOX 13 Memphis, show that prominent local parishioners attend the church and could have been targeted for the mass causality threats.

The records also showed that investigators obtained a recording from a parishioner who reportedly spoke to Liberto by phone in which Liberto said, he would not “let people threaten and mock” him and not do something about it.”

Liberto has been charged with Commission Act of Terrorism and is being held on a $200,100 bond, according to jail records.

