Memphis police officer in critical condition, one dead after library shooting

One person is dead and a Memphis police officer is in “extremely critical condition” following a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call at the local public library, at 12:32 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says the officer is in “extremely critical condition.” They have not released the details of what led up to the deadly shooting.

At 2 p.m., law enforcement shared that the scene was “secure” following the shooting.