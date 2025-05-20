Menendez brothers’ parole hearing pushed back to August

​

The parole hearing for the Menendez brothers has been rescheduled for August, according to California officials.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are now scheduled to appear for their parole hearing on August 21 and 22, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The hearing was originally set for June 13.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said the brothers’ clemency hearing was being converted into a parole hearing after the governor withdrew his request for a clemency investigation.

While the parole board will recommend whether the two men should be granted an early release, Newsom may still approve or deny the decision.

A post from Lyle Menendez’s Facebook confirmed the postponed hearing.

“Taking a break from my break to confirm the news that has been reported today,” the post reads. “The guys’ parole hearing date has been postponed to August 21/22.”

“Given the fact that first-time parole seekers statistically have a much harder time being granted parole, this gives the guys and their attorneys more time to prepare and gives them the best opportunity to be the exception to the rule! It’s a good thing,” the post added.

The two brothers were resentenced by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic earlier this month to 50 years-to-life, making them eligible for parole. Jesic’s decision to resentence the brothers opened the door for the parole hearing to determine whether they should be released.

The pair were originally sentenced to life without parole for their 1996 conviction after murdering their parents in 1989.

The brothers have argued that they carried out the killings in self-defense after years of abuse from their father. They have spent 35 years behind bars.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.