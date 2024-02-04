Message in a bottle found in New York’s Shinnecock Bay 32 years later

​

A message in a bottle that was written by a ninth grade science class on Long Island 32 years ago, was found Thurday in New York’s Shinnecock Bay, according to a Facebook post.

The letter, which was written in October 1992, said, “Dear Finder, As part of an Earth Science project for 9th grade, this bottle was thrown into the Atlantic Ocean near Long Island. Please fill in the information below and return the bottle to us … Thank you, Shawn and Ben.”

It included an envelope with a return address for Mattituck High School.

Adam Travis, who lives on the Shinnecock Reservation, posted photos of the bottle and message on the Mattituck High School Alumni Facebook page, revealing he had found it on the bay, according to the New York Post.

The post has racked up more than 4,000 likes and hundreds of messages remembering Mr. Richard E. Brooks, the teacher who orchestrated the project with his 1992 class.

“Oh my goodness…I’m in tears and so emotional. Dad truly loved doing this activity with his students, and this is such a welcome reminder and appropriate remembrance!! Thank you so much for posting!!” his son John Brooks commented on the post.

Brooks told the Post that his father died last year of Alzheimer’s, adding that his dad “was born to be a teacher.”

“He was the teacher that would sing a stupid song or do a little dance, whatever got them involved. That’s why he did the message in a bottle project,” Brooks said.

In November, a Massachusetts fifth grader’s science class message in a bottle from 1997 was found in Les Sables-d’Olonne, Vendée, France, and another high school message in a bottle from 1972 was found in 2019, according to WCBS-TV.