Mexican illegal immigrant released under Biden ‘sexually battered’ boy while playing hide and seek: sheriff

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A previously deported Mexican man illegally living in the United States has been arrested after he “sexually battered” a teenage boy while playing hide-and-seek in Florida, authorities said Thursday.

Samuel Cobos-Carmona, 20, is accused of violently sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in the woods behind a family member’s home, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a video message.

The incident happened on April 13 when Cobos-Carmona befriended the victim and an 8-year-old child.

“While in the woods with these two, he sexually battered the teen, both orally and anally,” Prummell said.

Cobos-Carmona was later arrested by deputies on Monday and admitted to the crime, Prummell said. He is charged with lewd lascivious battery on a victim of 12 to 16 years of age, according to jail records.

He first entered the U.S. illegally in 2021, but was caught and deported to Mexico. He illegally returned in 2022 and arrived in Florida after fleeing Texas authorities, the sheriff said.

He was later found in Sarasota in July 2024, but was released under the Biden administration‘s catch and release policies, the sheriff said.

“People often question why myself and my fellow sheriffs in the state of Florida are working with our federal partners to round individuals like this up to get them the hell out of here,” Prummell said. “This is why.”

Prummell also criticized cities and states with sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

“They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” he said, accusing those jurisdictions of putting the safety of criminal illegal immigrants over American citizens and children.

The sheriff’s office said it will work with local and federal prosecutors to make sure Cobos-Carmona is imprisoned and, if ever released, deported.