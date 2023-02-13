Michigan boater missing after vessel capsizes in Tittabawassee River

​

A mid-Michigan man was missing Sunday after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabawassee River capsized, authorities said.

Nathan James Robbins, 26, of Saginaw County was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said.

Bystanders told The Saginaw News the two were traveling to meet their girlfriends at a bar near the river.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said when the 10-12-foot-long aluminum boat stalled, Robbins attempted to get it running again but his sweater became snared in a motor mechanism, and efforts to free himself caused the boat to capsize.

The 23-year-old friend was able to swim to shore and call for help.

State and local police were dispatched to the scene but currents sent Robbins downstream before they could locate him, authorities said.