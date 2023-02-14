Michigan ice climber’s body recovered from Lake Superior

​

Authorities have recovered the body of an ice climber who fell into Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The body of 31-year-old James Bake of Gaylord was recovered underwater about 30 yards offshore Sunday. He fell from a cliff Feb. 7 at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising.

Weather and wave conditions on the lake allowed a search of the area using an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the Alger Country Sheriff’s Department. A Michigan State Police dive team conducted the recovery with support from the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore staff are saddened by this loss and our entire community extends sincere condolences to Mr. Bake’s family and friends,” park Superintendent David Horne said in a statement.

Bake was climbing in the Miners Castle area with a friend when he fell. An initial search for him was suspended on Feb. 8, and recovery efforts continued later in the week once weather conditions had improved.