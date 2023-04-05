Michigan man accused of killing woman with crossbow

​

A man accused of killing a mid-Michigan woman with a crossbow was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday.

Officers were called Sunday to a home on reports that a woman had been shot, the Battle Creek Police Department said.

Kori-Lee Moser, 44, was found injured and taken to a hospital, where she later died, officers said.

Joel Wagner, 59, was arrested and lodged in the Calhoun County Jail for allegedly shooting Moser with the crossbow, police said.

Wagner and Moser had been living together at the home, Battle Creek city spokesman Eric McClure said.

It wasn’t clear whether Wagner has an attorney who might comment on the accusations against him.