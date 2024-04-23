Michigan police identify kids killed after suspected drunk driver plowed into boat club during birthday party

​

Michigan police released new details about the car crash that tragically killed two children at a birthday party over the weekend.

Police said at least ten people were injured when a 66-year-old intoxicated woman plowed into Berlin Township’s Swan Boat Club on Saturday afternoon, with the driver plowing 25 feet into the building.

In a press release on Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deceased children as siblings Alanah Phillips and Zayn Phillips. According to a GoFundMe started by the children’s aunt, they were 8 and 5-years-old, respectively, although authorities identified Zayn as 4-years-old.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office also said that charges against the suspect will be announced on Tuesday. The woman’s identity has not been released by authorities.

Officials also announced the conditions of the nine people who were seriously injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities previously reported that at least 15 people were wounded.

According to the Phillips’ aunt, Alanah and Zayn’s mother and brother are both in critical condition. Police confirmed that a 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy are both being treated for critical injuries.

A 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman are all in “serious” condition, according to officials. Four women between the ages of 57 and 70 suffered minor injuries, and a tenth victim was minorly injured and found treatment on his own.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident to ensure we have identified all of those who were injured or witnessed this incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “We will update the public as more information is developed.”

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the gruesome crash scene was “extremely chaotic.”

“The scene was just described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” the choked-up official said at a Saturday presser.

Surveillance video showing part of the crash has emerged since the tragic incident happened. In the video, a car is seen kicking up dust while speeding towards the boat club.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.