Michigan serial Peeping Tom peered into multiple houses, including homes of minors: police

A Michigan man accused of being a serial Peeping Tom was arrested by authorities after he was caught on camera using a ladder to peer into the windows of multiple homes.

The Warren Police Department said they arrested a serial Peeping Tom who is responsible for at least 8 incidents in January and February. The 41-year-old man, whose name police have not released, was arrested Thursday night while police were conducting surveillance on him.

According to the Warren Police Department, officers responded to two reports of a Peeping Tom. In both reports a man was spotted late at night and early in the morning carrying a ladder and looking into the windows of unsuspecting homeowners and their families.

One of the callers shared that she noticed that the screen from her window had been removed. Another shared that the man attempted to look into her daughter’s bedroom.

Eventually, police were able to narrow down their suspect from a Ring doorbell camera recording. The Ring doorbell camera recording caught the Peeping Tom red-handed. He was seen carrying a ladder and climbing into his next victim’s backyard.

The homeowner shared the recording with police and investigators reached out to neighboring cities. The Eastpointe Police Department said that residents shared six similar incidents with the same suspect carrying a ladder and staring into stranger’s windows.

Police said the investigation landed a 41-year-old Detroit man on their radar as the lead suspect.

During a surveillance operation late on Thursday, Feb. 15, police allegedly observed the 41-year-old suspect walk to and from a backyard of a home in Oak Park, Michigan before peering into a window. At the home, the man hid behind a bush before fleeing the scene.

Officers caught up with the suspect and arrested him. Following his arrest, police said the home had multiple kids under the age of 16 inside.

Police reported that the suspect has previous convictions including home invasion felonies and drugs and weapons offenses. Police also shared that he could be charged in both Macomb and Oakland counties. His name has not been released since he has not been charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor.