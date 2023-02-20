Michigan State reopens after deadly shooting; university will cover victims’ funeral costs, hospital bills

​

Michigan State University announced that classes will resume on Monday, a week after a gunman opened fire on campus, and that the university will pay for the funerals and hospital bills of the victims.

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in the shooting on Feb. 13 inside an academic hall and a student center on Michigan State’s campus. Of the five students wounded in the shooting, three students remain in critical condition, one is in fair condition and another is in serious condition.

“No one thinks that we’re coming back to a normal week,” interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said at a press briefing on Sunday. “In fact, this semester is not going to be normal.”

The university said students will be eased back into the semester as they return to classes, and that professors have been instructed not to attempt to make up for the lost time.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after the shooting. He had no ties to the university or the students.

MSU has committed to covering the funeral costs for the three students killed in the shooting — Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser.

The university will also pay for the hospital bills for the surviving victims.

Funerals were held on Saturday for Verner and Fraser. A vigil was held for Anderson, and her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

The university has also raised more than $250,000 through the Spartan Strong Fund to support student and staff counseling, campus safety enhancements and more.

“It’s a community that has been shattered,” Jeitschko said at Sunday’s briefing.