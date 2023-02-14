Michigan State students hid in laundry and on campus: ‘We’ve always been preparing for mass shooting’

​

Michigan State students hid anywhere they could as shots rang out late Monday night, and chaos overtook over the campus and surrounding area as police scoured the area for the shooter.

At least three people died and at least five others were injured, according to police’s most recent confirmed update around midnight.

That doesn’t include the shooter, who police said shot himself. “It was a senseless act of violence,” police said.

A senior on campus, whose name and location are being withheld for the student’s protection, told Fox News Digital that the student was in a meeting with about 200 students when gunshots rang out.

Another senior, Ben Finkelstein, hid under laundry and under his bed. Other students hid in their current locations on campus, others rang to another campus hiding spots.

“I’ve never been more afraid than I am now. I’m shaking,” Finkelstein told Fox News Digital. “I heard a helicopter, I think. But I heard two faint shots earlier when I had no headphones on.”

Another student barricaded themselves in a hiding spot with classmates on campus while talking to Fox News Digital.

“I am in constant communication with my family, relatives and other MSU students and periodically checking in to make sure they’re safe,” a student told Fox News Digital. “Physically, I’m okay, but mentally, I am so drained and absolutely terrified.”

This was shortly before midnight. They’ve been on edge since 8:33 p.m. when they received campus-wide notifications about the shooting.

The student said everyone they are with are safe, as of 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

“I have been physically and mentally preparing for a mass shooting since elementary school,” the student said. “It was never a question of if, but when. To be here and to actually be witnessing this is both terrifying and maddening.”

The student said there are friends they’re still waiting to hear from.

“I’m still worried about my safety and my friends and fellow Spartans’ safety while getting confirmation that people were killed and are in critical condition. Honestly, it just doesn’t feel real.”

The suspect, who was described as a short Black male wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and red shoes, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said at 12:30 a.m.

Police said he’s believed to be the only shooter.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several different agencies were involved in the search for the suspect on MSU’s 5,200-acre campus.

The shooting started at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, which is home to MSU’s Department of Sociology on the northern boundary of campus.

The school sent out a shelter-in-place order at 8:31 p.m., telling students to stay inside and barricade themselves.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” MSU said in the alert. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in East Lansing.

