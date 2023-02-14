Michigan State University issues shelter-in-place order after shots fired on campus

​

Michigan State University issued a shelter-in-place order on Monday evening after shots were fired on campus, police said.

The shooting happened near Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science on the northern boundary of campus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State troopers could be seen with rifles instructing students and faculty to stay inside, according to WLNS.

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in the capital of Lansing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.