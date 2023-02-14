Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae found dead after caller’s tip to police, officials say

​

A tip from a member of the public led Lansing law enforcement to the man who opened fire on Michigan State University, killing three students and critically wounding five more, police revealed Tuesday.

Anthony McRae, 43, was located “shortly after” the on-campus shooting, and was found to have died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an off-campus area within hours.

“It was a caller’s tip that led law enforcement to that suspect in the city of Lansing,” Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said Tuesday.

Investigators began scouring surveillance footage as the bloodshed unfolded Monday night, and quickly located an image of the suspect, which they then immediately disseminated to the public, Rozman told reporters during a Tuesday morning press conference.

“It was shortly after we released it that he was recognized by an alert citizen,” Rozman said. “And that was exactly what we were trying to achieve by releasing that picture, was to generate immediate tips for this person that was mobile, that we had no idea where he was at that point.”

Police said late Monday three people were killed and five more were critically wounded after the gunman opened fire inside one of the college’s on-campus academic halls.

Four of the five surviving wounded victims required surgery. Officials have not yet identified the victims, but said they would be doing so later Tuesday.

McRae is not affiliated with the university, and police are still working to “ascertain his place of residence” and his hometown, Rozman said. Investigators currently have “absolutely no idea” of his motive.

According to police, McRae opened fire shortly before 8:30 p.m. inside Michigan State University’s Berkey Hall, an academic building in the northern portion of campus.

“We had officers in that building within minutes and in that building they encountered several students who were injured,” Rozman said. He confirmed that two of the students were slain inside Berkey Hall, along with several of the surviving victims.

The university ordered its students to shelter in place shortly thereafter.

“While the officers were managing that scene at Berkey Hall, we began receiving additional reports of another shooting at the MSU Union building just to the west of Berkey Hall,” Rozman went on.

The third student was found killed inside the student union, which is “within very close proximity to Berkey Hall,” he said.

“The suspect actually quickly fled that building,” Rozman said.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the FBI, local and state police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives descended upon the crime scene.

James Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said Tuesday the bureau deployed agents, analysts and specialty teams in the wake of the shooting.

Investigators located McRae – and a weapon – around 11:35 p.m., officials said. Rozman would not disclose the location where police found McRae, but confirmed police did execute a search warrant on “a residence that was connected to the suspect.”

Dr. Denny Martin, interim president of Sparrow Hospital, where victims are recovering, broke down as he explained the work of his staff in the aftermath of the shooting.

“I can’t speak to anything about the identity of the individuals,” he said. The facility is treating the five surviving victims, all of whom remained hospitalized. “Everyone is in critical condition at this time, but actively being cared for by our team.”

The university has canceled classes until Monday morning and is offering counseling and support services to grieving students in need, officials said.

MSU boasts 17,000 on-campus students and 50,000 students university-wide.

“This is the morning that nobody ever wants to have. This is the day that nobody ever wants to be standing up at a lectern,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon added: “I’m just shattered today. My heart aches for our community.”

