Michigan State University shooting leaves 3 dead, 5 others wounded; manhunt underway for suspect

A gunman opened fire inside an academic hall on Michigan State University’s campus on Monday evening, leaving three people dead and five others wounded, according to police.

The suspect, described as a short Black male wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and red shoes, was still on the run as of 11:40 p.m.

All five wounded victims, some of whom have life-threatening injuries, were transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several different agencies were involved in the search for the suspect on MSU’s 5,200-acre campus.



The shooting started at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, which is home to MSU’s Department of Sociology on the northern boundary of campus.

The school sent out a shelter-in-place order at 8:31 p.m., telling students to stay inside and barricade themselves.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” MSU said in the alert. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

The gunman then went from Berkey Hall to the MSU Union a short walk away and opened fire, according to police.



MSU canceled classes for the next two days and urged students not to come to campus on Tuesday.

The FBI, ATF, Michigan State Police, and other agencies were assisting on campus. The FAA implemented temporary flight restrictions over MSU’s campus through Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS SUSPECT NABBED IN HOOKAH LOUNGE SHOOTING RAMPAGE; ONE VICTIM DEAD

Ben Finkelstein, a senior at MSU, said that he was hiding under his bed after hearing two faint shots earlier in the evening.

“I’ve never been more afraid than I am now,” Finkelstein told Fox News Digital. “I’m shaking.”



Another student who is also a senior at MSU said she is physically ok but “absolutely terrified.”

“I have been physically and mentally preparing for a mass shooting since elementary school,” the student told Fox News Digital. “Honestly it just doesn’t feel real.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she’s been briefed by Michigan State Police about the shooting.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” Whitmer tweeted. Sen. Debbie Stabenow also tweeted that she was tracking the shooting.

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in East Lansing.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.