Michigan State University shooting leaves five wounded; manhunt underway for suspect

A gunman opened fire inside an academic hall on Michigan State University’s campus on Monday evening, leaving at least five people wounded, according to police.

The suspect, described as a short Black male wearing red shoes and a hat, was still on the run as of 11:00 p.m.

The victims, some of whom have life-threatening wounds, were transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several different agencies were involved in the search for the suspect.

Police first issued a shelter-in-place order at 8:40 p.m., saying that shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” MSU said in an alert to students. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

The suspect was still on foot at 9:16 p.m. and another shooting was reported around 9:26 p.m. at IM East, a gym on campus.

MSU canceled classes for the next two days and urged students not to come to campus on Tuesday.

The FBI, ATF, Michigan State Police, and other agencies were assisting on campus. The FAA implemented temporary flight restrictions over MSU’s campus through Wednesday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she’s been briefed by Michigan State Police about the shooting.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” Whitmer tweeted. Sen. Debbie Stabenow also tweeted that she was tracking the shooting.

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in East Lansing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.