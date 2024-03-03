Michigan woman missing for 7 years located after police heard her screaming from motel room

​

A Michigan woman who had been missing since 2017 was found in a motel room after police heard her screaming and crying.

State Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the woman managed to call her stepmother on Monday and tell her she was being held against her will at a motel in Inkster, Michigan.

Detectives determined that the woman, now in her 30s, was being held at the Evergreen Motel in Inkster. Detectives and troopers responded to the motel, where they heard her screaming and crying from a motel room.

Troopers made forcible entry into the room and found her alone.

FAMILY OF 70-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED AFTER BEING PUNCHED BY DETROIT COP FILES $50M CIVIL RIGHTS SUIT

The woman was transported to Beaumont Dearborn for a medical evaluation and to be interviewed by detectives. She was reunited with her family and is receiving counseling.

Police searched the motel room and found drugs, a cell phone and a gun.

A suspect has been identified, but no one has been taken into custody.

State Police’s Trafficking and Abduction Group is investigating to determine if this was a case of human trafficking.

SUV CRASHES INTO SUBURBAN WALMART, INJURING AT LEAST 5

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ll kind of look at what’s next, right… interview her if a crime did take place such as human trafficking or is it a domestic violence situation or is it different,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw told WXYZ. “I don’t want to use the word kidnapping like somebody grabbed her and took her to that place. It may have started out as a relationship that turns into being held against your will and being trafficked.”