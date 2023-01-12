Michigan’s Muslim-majority city council approves animal sacrifice for religious purposes

​

A Detroit-area city on Tuesday voted to approve allowing residents to sacrifice animals at home for religious purposes.

The Hamtramck City Council, whose members are all Muslims, approved the practice, 3-2, Tuesday.

The matter was put up for a vote in December, but city council members kept a ban in place. The issue was revisited this month after legal advice and objections from resident Muslims, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“If somebody wants to do it, they have a right to do their practice,” Council Member Mohammed Hassan said.

Muslims often slaughter animals, especially goats or sheep, during the holiday of Eid al-Adha or pay someone to do it for them. Meat is shared with family, friends and the poor.

“It’s not something new or novel,” explained Dawud Walid, director of the Michigan branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“This is when Muslims recognize Abraham sacrificing a sheep instead of having to sacrifice his son,” Walid said, in an apparent reference to the Quran and Old Testament passage.

Hamtramck residents will be required to notify the city, pay a fee and make their property available for inspection.

Hamtramck has a population 28,000. More than half of the residents are of Yemeni or Bangladeshi descent, the Free Press said.

Hamtramck did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.