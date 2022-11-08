Midterm elections kick off, liberal media figures insult Republican voters and more top headlines

​

DEMOCRACY 2022 – Midterm elections kick off as voters in battleground states race to the polls — see up-to-the-minute results in the Fox News Digital live blog. Continue reading …

LAST-MINUTE LEGAL FIGHT – Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s camp sues state election officials. Continue reading …

‘AREN’T VERY BRIGHT’ – Liberal media figures question the intelligence of Republican voters. Continue reading …

PROVEN RECORD – America, vote for Republican leadership. Our party’s leaders can deliver results — they already have, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel writes. Continue reading …

PROMISES KEPT – Democrats delivered for the American people, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer writes. Continue reading …

#METOOED NO MORE – Women’s groups silent as Bill Clinton hits campaign. Continue reading …

OZ VS. FETTERMAN – Voters reveal how debate in key Senate race will impact their choice. Continue reading …

CRYSTAL BALL PICKS – Respected analyst makes final calls for control of House, Senate, gubernatorial races. Continue reading …

PRICE OF GETTING ELECTED – Republicans outspending Democrats, record 2022 midterms price tag shows. Continue reading …

‘THIS INSANITY HAS TO STOP’ – Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it make take ‘a few days’ to count votes. Continue reading …

HELPING A FRIEND – Historian on MSNBC says he helps Biden when he can, claims he’s nonpartisan. Continue reading …

‘I’M OUT’ – Whoopi Goldberg claims she’s quitting Twitter over Elon Musk. Continue reading …

‘DONE SO MUCH DAMAGE’ – NBC News criticized over retracted Paul Pelosi report as questions persist. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Dems are losing because they didn’t listen to voters. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Democrats know they’re about to get crushed. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Are you better off now than 21 months ago? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats won’t do any ‘soul-searching.’ Continue reading …

‘DON’T TALK ABOUT IT’ – Recordings of Dem’s wife expose plan to implement unpopular agenda ‘quietly.’ Continue reading …

‘MAJOR SHIFT’ – New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD TO POLITICS – Actors Ben Savage and Anson Williams are running for office. Continue reading …

WALLET WOES – Midterm elections could bring higher taxes in some states: What voters need to know. Continue reading …

“Are you better off than you were 21 months ago? Are you happy? We have a 40-year record high of inflation. We have backbreaking gas prices, diesel prices and a diesel shortage. Are you happy about that? Is that the best we’re capable of?”

– SEAN HANNITY

