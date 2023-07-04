Migrant caught attempting to scuba dive across border into US, Border Patrol says

​

A migrant was caught attempting to cross the Colorado River into the U.S. using scuba gear in the dead of night this week.

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended the man in the Yuma sector on Monday. Images show him wearing a small oxygen tank strapped over what appears to be jeans and a long sleeve shirt. Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle says the migrant is set to be sent back to Mexico.

“A migrant thought he could sneak into the U.S. by using scuba diving equipment to cross the Colorado River, but our vigilant agents sunk his plan. The migrant, a Mexican national, will be processed for return to Mexico,” Caudle wrote on Twitter.

The incident comes as Texas officials have discovered a series of dead bodies in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, one of the highest-trafficked areas for migrants.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said two of the bodies were pulled from the river on July 1, one on July 2 and another on July 3. The remains have not yet been identified.

“In the past 48 hours, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) recovered 4 deceased bodies including an infant from the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass,” Olivarez tweeted Monday afternoon.

TMU Operators and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a request from U.S. Border Patrol “regarding a possible infant drowning” on July 1, according to Olivarez.

The agencies deployed two airboats and came across “multiple bodies” floating along the river. Olivarez said four people were brought onto the boat, and two of them were unresponsive – a woman and an infant girl.

TMU operators performed CPR on the woman and baby, but they remained unresponsive. Once medical staff arrived at the scene, both were taken to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The two survivors, who were not identified, were “turned over to U.S. Border Patrol,” Olivarez said.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.