Migrants armed with loaded AR-15 attack police in deep blue city, then are released

​

A suspected pair of migrants – one of whom was strapped with a loaded machine-gun – are roaming New York City streets again after they attacked two police officers while resisting arrest last week.

Abraham Sosa, 20, who lives above a day care center in the Bronx, was spotted trespassing and urinating inside an unauthorized tunnel area of a Bronx subway station on Nov. 5 at around 4:30 p.m. when police approached him and repeatedly asked for his identification, which he refused to provide, the NYPD tells Fox News Digital.

The officers then attempted to place Sosa under arrest on the northbound platform of the Kingsbridge subway station, but he resisted by “stiffening his arms and refusing to be handcuffed,” police say.

A brief struggle then ensued with 20-year-old Christopher Mayren jumping in to interfere with the arrest.

BLUE CITIES RUSH TO DISMANTLE MIGRANT SHELTERS AS TRUMP INAUGURATION APPROACHES

During the altercation, a loaded and defaced Palmetto State Armory PA-15 firearm fell out of Sosa’s backpack, according to police.

Mayren also kicked one of the officer’s body cameras onto the subway track.

They were both taken into custody, and Mayren was later found in possession of one of the officer’s cell phones.

Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. They were both knocked to the ground during the struggle, according to a criminal complaint.

Sosa was hit with a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a machine gun, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and defaced weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

TRUMP LIKELY TO MAKE SEVERAL BORDER SECURITY MOVES ON FIRST DAY, SAYS EXPERT

He was also slapped with trespassing, assaulting a police officer and assault, as well as 25 counts of criminal possession of a weapon with a bullet, police say.

Mayren was charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Mayren was released without bail, and Sosa was sent to Rikers Island on a $25,000 bond, which he posted on Nov. 12, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office tells Fox News Digital.

The NYPD tells Fox News Digital that neither Sosa nor Mayren have had any prior arrests.

Sosa initially claimed he had hurt his ankle.

“Really?” Sosa told the officers, according to the criminal complaint. “For using the bathroom?

“But miss I hurt my ankle,” he said. “Let me show you my ankle.”

The New York Post, citing sources, reports that the two suspects are migrants. Post sources said a tattoo on Mayren’s arm links him to a vicious drug cartel.

Law enforcement is prohibited by law from revealing a person’s immigration status. Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for more information on their immigration status.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is crazy,” one Bronx detective told The Post Thursday. “You have a member of a Mexican cartel running around. That tattoo is a billboard for ‘I am a criminal. I don’t care about your laws.’

“Can it get more dangerous than riding a subway with a loaded rifle? And when he’s not on a train, he’s upstairs from little children in the day care center,” they said. “These are two very dangerous scenarios.”

This is not the first time migrants have been accused of attacking New York City’s finest.

In a now-viral video, a group of migrants were captured kicking two police officers in Times Square in January, sparking national uproar.